Pune: IBB Students Awarded Prestigious Khorana Program for Scholars 2024 |

Suhani Sharma and Aditya Maslekar, from the Institute of Bioinformatics and Biotechnology (IBB), jointly merged with the Department of Biotechnology at Savitribai Phule Pune University, have been declared as recipients of the prestigious Khorana Program for Scholars for the year 2024.

This fellowship, initiated in honour of Dr Har Gobind Khorana and supported by The Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), and WINStep, will provide selected students with research exposure at leading US universities over the summer of 2024 for a period of 10-12 weeks. They are among the 75 students selected for this program at the national level.

Aditya was a student at Millennium National School, Pune, before joining IBB. He will be working at Massachusetts General Hospital - Cancer Center, Harvard Medical School, on Circulatory Tumor Cells (CTC).

When asked about his accomplishment, Aditya said that his learnings at IBB were instrumental in helping him secure the Khorana fellowship, and he is looking forward to exploring and pursuing his summer internship.

Suhani joined IBB from NK Bagrodia Public School, Rohini, Delhi. She is going to join the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

She also credited the Institute of Bioinformatics and Biotechnology (IBB) for securing the prestigious Khorana Scholarship.