PHOTOS: Maharashtra Foundation Day Celebrated in Pune, Marathi Bhasha Bhawan Inaugurated at SPPU

On the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the formation of Maharashtra state, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district, Ajit Pawar, hoisted the National Flag in a program held at Police Drill Ground in Pune.

Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Santosh Patil, and others were present.

Pawar inspected the joint operation of Police Force, Home Guard Force, and Civil Defense Force. He also wished the people of the district on Maharashtra Day and Labor Day.

An oath to vote was taken at this time. The program was attended by senior administrative officers, senior officers, employees of various departments, senior citizens, students, and citizens.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale hoisted the flag.

Bhosale offered flowers to the statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the courtyard of Pune Municipal Corporation. After that, flowers were offered to the full-size statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the flag was hoisted by Commissioner Shekhar Singh in the main administrative building of the Municipal Corporation at Pimpri.

Samyukta Maharashtra Parishad was the predecessor organisation of Samyuktha Maharashtra Samithi created with the claim for a distinct Marathi-speaking state out of the State of Bombay with Bombay as its capital. It was established on November 1, 1955 under the leadership of Keshavrao Jedhe in Pune.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Marathi Bhasha Bhawan Inaugurated at SPPU

Prof Dr Pandit Vidyasagar, former Vice-Chancellor of Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada University, asserted that the creation of the Marathi language building at Savitribai Phule Pune University is an important event in the history of the Marathi language.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi, inaugurated the first phase of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan.

He was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion. At this time, scholar of saint literature Dr Sadanand More, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Parag Kalkar, In-charge Registrar Prof Dr Vijay Khare, Management Council Member Dr Dhondiram Pawar, Bageshree Manthalkar, Director of Language and Literature School Prof Dr Prabhakar Desai, Head of Marathi Department Prof Dr Tukaram Rongte along with several other members were present.

"Currently, the question of the existence of the Marathi language has arisen, and our mother tongue is in danger. Therefore, the task of preserving the glory of the language is now to be done by the Marathi language building at the university," said Prof Vidyasagar on this occasion.

"After independence, many wanted to have a Marathi language university. The same was also demanded. But a very late step was taken in that direction. Therefore, on this occasion, it is the responsibility of this Marathi language building at the university starting from today to fill the backlog so far," said Dr Sadanand More.

"Also, today is a very happy day that the importance of this Marathi language building will increase as the state languages are given importance in the national education policy. Also, the UGC has given the responsibility to Savitribai Phule Pune University to write 150 books in Marathi on Art, Science, and Commerce to promote local languages. Currently, Maharashtra is ahead of Punjab and Gujarat. In this regard, this building needs a lot of work in the future," said Prof Gosavi.

This building has been opened for students and citizens from today. The library of the Marathi department of the university has been shifted to this building. Also, various activities related to the Marathi language will be implemented in this hall from today.