Attention Punekars! Thursday water cuts by PMC from tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Pune residents will experience a citywide water supply shutdown every Thursday, as announced by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week. The decision has been made in anticipation of a possible water crisis due to the predicted low rainfall this year.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had highlighted that although the current water levels in dams are same comparable to last year, concerns arise from the expectation of delayed and reduced rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season.

Anirudhha Pawaskar, the head of the civic water supply department, explained that the decision was based on careful evaluation of the water capacity in the dams responsible for supplying water to Pune.

Residents are urged to make necessary arrangements

The primary dams serving Pune's water needs are Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar, while the Bhama Askhed dam caters to water supply in certain areas of the city. The decision to implement the weekly water supply shutdowns aims to mitigate potential water scarcity issues faced by Pune in the coming months.

Residents are urged to make necessary arrangements and conserve water during this period. The PMC is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to assess the rainfall patterns and water availability to determine any further actions required.

The water supply shutdowns on Thursdays will commence from May 18 onwards and will remain in effect until further notice.

