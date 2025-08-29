 ‘One Should Cultivate A Passion For Sports’: Jalgaon MP Smita Wagh's Message On National Sports Day
“Consistency is key in any field, and for a stress-free life, one should cultivate a passion for at least one sport,” said Jalgaon MP Smita Wagh on Friday.

Vijay Pathak Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
She was speaking at the National Sports Day programme organised jointly by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, District Administration Jalgaon and Poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University. 

Wagh said the university’s sports performance has improved in recent years, with activities in yoga and sports contributing to the overall development of students. “Good students are being produced through this medium,” she added. 

The event was inaugurated by Wagh and presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof VL Maheshwari. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof ST Ingle, Management Council member Amol Patil, Prof Pavitra Patil, District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik, Sports Director Dinesh Patil and Head of the Department of Yoga Science Rajesh Patil were present. 

In his address, Maheshwari said students need to imbibe five qualities of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand – patience, passion, perseverance, practice and accuracy – to reach the highest level in life. He also highlighted the progress of the university’s Sports Department and urged everyone to stay healthy through yoga. 

On the occasion, Yoga Science head Patil and his colleagues were felicitated for securing a special grant. Postgraduate students of the department were also felicitated for their performance on International Yoga Day. 

Students of the MA Yoga Science later demonstrated yoga. The oath on National Sports Day was administered by State Sports Guide (Yogasana) Chanchal Mali. District Sports Officer Naik introduced the programme, which was coordinated by Class Officer Praveen Chandankar. The vote of thanks was delivered by Registrar Vinod Patil.

