Pune: Award ceremony for Plastic Bottle Collection Drive on Wednesday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recently revealed the winners of the Plastic Bottles Collection Competition, which aimed to raise awareness about the adverse effects of plastic waste accumulation in the environment. The grand prize distribution ceremony for the competition is scheduled to take place on May 17.

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil will honour winners at the ceremony.



The competition, organized by the PMC, featured three categories: Individual, Education Institute, and Organizational/Commercial. On April 25, the PMC declared the winners for each category.

Winners



Prakash Kharat from Kothrud-Bavdhan secured the first prize in the Individual category, while the Sarhad College of Arts, Commerce, and Science in Katraj emerged as the winner in the Education Institute category. In the Organizational/Commercial category, the prestigious award was presented to the Rohan Abhilasha Society in Nagar Road - Wadgaonsheri.

Motive of the drive



The competition was aimed at mobilizing citizens by collecting plastic waste (PET bottles) and top-performing collectors will be rewarded suitably in different categories across 15 wards of the PMC. The plastic waste was collected twice a week (Saturday and Sunday) at selected Kothis of 15 wards.



The competition, which was launched in February and extended till April 2, received a tremendous response from citizens, with plastic waste being collected twice a week from selected locations in the 15 wards of the PMC. The winners will be rewarded with prizes ranging from sports bicycles to electric bikes, smartphones, smartwatches, and more.

