 Pune: 2nd college student ends life within 8 days
This recent suicide follows the death of a 22-year-old law student, Raj Raosasheb Garje, who took his own life on May 11.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 2nd college student ends life within 8 days | Representative Image

Pune was struck by yet another suicide as a college student tragically ended his life in a hostel at Vishrantwadi. The deceased student has been identified as 21-year-old Vijay Nangare, hailing from Moha village in Gangakhed taluka, Parbhani district. 

According to reports, Vijay Nangare, a second-year arts student at a prominent college in Pune, was found dead in his hostel room this morning. The Vishrantwadi police have been informed and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Authorities found a suicide note at the scene, which revealed that Vijay had been battling depression for some time. In the note, he expressed his intention to end his life. It was also revealed that Vijay had previously attempted suicide.

Deceased was in depression

Police Inspector Dattatray Bhapkar of Vishrantwadi Police Station shared that the deceased had made multiple suicide attempts, indicating his ongoing struggle with depression. The note further revealed Vijay's self-perceived failure as a son and a brother, contributing to his tragic decision.

This recent suicide follows the death of a 22-year-old law student, Raj Raosasheb Garje, who took his own life on May 11. Garje's suicide was reportedly triggered by the distress caused by a failed promise to return a borrowed sum of Rs. 50,000 to a friend in need. The burden of this financial predicament overwhelmed Garje, leading him to the tragic decision.

