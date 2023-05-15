Pune News: 9 girls drown in Khadakwasla dam, 7 rescued; search ops underway | Representative Pic

Pune: In a tragic incident, nine girls from the Gore Khurd Taluka drowned in the Khadakwasla Dam's water near Donje in Pune on Monday. According to reports, seven girls have been rescued so far while two are still missing.

The girls were spotted by a family performing last rite rituals in an area near the shore which called emergency services for the rescue.

Soon after receiving the information of the incident, the fire brigade team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The fire brigade team is currently conducting a search operation for the ones who are missing.

Police officials, fire brigade teams, and ambulances are currently on standby at the spot.

According to reports, two ambulances were dispatched initially and 6 patients were shifted to Khanapur PHC by the 108 emergency team. As per municipal office of Khanapur 5 patients were in stable condition and were hence discharged.

More details are awaited.