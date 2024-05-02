 Nashik: Siblings Drown In Water Puddle Near Home In Sinnar
The water puddle, formed from overflow water of the Manegaon Regional Water Supply Scheme, had been a part of the area for years

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Siblings Drown In Water Puddle Near Home In Sinnar | Representative image

On Maharashtra Day in Ramnagar, Sinnar taluka, tragedy struck as two young siblings, Dhanshree Ravindra Bhandkar (4) and Avish Ravindra Bhandkar (5), drowned in a water puddle near their home. The incident occurred just 200 metres away from their residence in the tribal village of Ramnagar.

The Bhandkar family, who rely on agriculture and occasional wage labour for their livelihood, suffered a devastating loss as both children lost their lives while playing near the water puddle. The children had ventured out to play around 11am, while their father and grandfather were away, and their mother was occupied with household chores.

The bodies of the children were discovered by Bhaurao Mandle and Somnath Mandle around 4pm, prompting immediate identification. Despite efforts to revive them, both children were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby private hospital in Manegaon.

Savita Gofane, the local Police Patil, informed Sinnar Police Inspector Sambhaji Gaikwad of the tragic incident. Authorities, including Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Rathod and others, visited the site to investigate.

The water puddle, formed from overflow water of the Manegaon Regional Water Supply Scheme, had been a part of the area for years. Its presence posed a danger, yet it was commonly used by locals for various purposes, including washing clothes and watering animals.

