 Pune Division Collects ₹4.05 Crore In Fines In April - Details Inside
Pune Division Collects ₹4.05 Crore In Fines In April - Details Inside

This enforcement drive was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
Pune Division Collects ₹3.12 Crore In Fines In April - Details Inside | File Photo

In April 2024, the Pune Division amassed a total of ₹4.05 crore from fines imposed on passengers travelling without tickets, irregularly, or with unbooked luggage.

A staggering 35,129 passengers were caught travelling without tickets, resulting in the recovery of ₹3.12 crore in fines. Additionally, 14,463  passengers faced fines amounting to ₹93.90 lakh for irregular travel.

Moreover, 243 passengers were fined ₹33,690 for carrying unbooked luggage during their travel.

This enforcement drive was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, in collaboration with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Milind Hirve, and with the participation of ticket-checking inspectors and Railway Protection Force personnel.

Regular ticket checks are being carried out by railway authorities, and passengers are urged to ensure they travel with valid tickets. Failure to comply may result in fines under the Railway Act, and in cases of non-payment, could lead to imprisonment.

