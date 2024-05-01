Pune Municipal Corporation in Full Swing for Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning by May 15 |

Pre-monsoon preparations are in full swing in Pune, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) working hard to clean up drains across the city. PMC has set a deadline of May 15 to complete nullah cleaning work.

Dinkar Gojare, head of the drainage department at PMC, stated that cleaning of sewage and drainage pipelines started on March 26. "Our target is to clean up all priority works such as stagnation, crucial culverts, and important stretches where we can remove the waste. We have prepared a plan and listed down the spots, providing it to the responsible contractors and staff to work on it day-wise," he added.

80 percent work by May 15

He also assured that the 80 percent of the work will be finished by May 15, and minor issues will be resolved by May 30.

"Additionally, the building department of PMC has provided at least one JCB and machine for each ward to clean up nullahs, especially in newly merged villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation. We are receiving CSR support, and such areas have been under a cleaning drive for the past eight days. Additionally, with the help of the vehicles department, we have started de-filtering lakes," he added.