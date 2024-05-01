VIDEO: Fire Brigade Rescues Unconscious Man from 35-Foot Mango Tree in Pune |

Pune fire brigade personnel rescued a man who was stuck unconscious on a 35-feet-high mango tree in the Kothrud area of the city on Tuesday.

According to fire brigade officials, the rescue took place at around 3 pm, following a report that an individual had climbed a tree and was stuck on the back side of a building. A fire truck and a rescue van were dispatched from the headquarters.

Upon reaching the spot, the firefighters found a man stuck on a tall mango tree between three branches about 35 feet high. Realising the seriousness of the incident, they immediately attached a ladder to the tree and attempted to communicate with the individual, but realised that he was unconscious.

With the help of a rescue belt using ropes and a special knot, as its weight is around 100 kg, the man was safely brought down from the tree in about 30 minutes, taking care not to cause any injury. He was then immediately sent to the hospital for treatment in an ambulance.

Fire Officer Gajanan Pathrudkar, Tandel Angad Lipane, Driver Mahesh Shilimkar, Sharad Godse, Fireman Roshan Hard, Vaibhav Awargand, Ravindra Bade, Prateek Pagse, Maruti Devkule, Krishna Narwate, Mahesh Ghule, Subodh Bhutkar, and Paresh Jadhav participated in the rescue operation.