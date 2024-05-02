 Pune Viral Video: Schoolgirl 'Possessed By Demon' Partially Floats In Air; Netizens React
Pune Viral Video: Schoolgirl 'Possessed By Demon' Partially Floats In Air; Netizens React

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune Viral Video: Schoolgirl 'Possessed By Demon' Partially Floats In Air; Netizens React | Video Screengrab

A "paranormal" video from some time back is going viral on social media once again. In the video, a schoolgirl who is "possessed by a demon" is seen partially floating in the air as the other school kids and the teacher try to calm her down.

Watch Video:

Hey I am from Pune, India. Today a girl from my school was possessed by a demon.
byu/Suhit_Jadhav inParanormalEncounters

The video was shared on Reddit by a user called ‘Suhit_Jadhav’. The post was captioned, “Hey I am from Pune, India. Today, a girl from my school was possessed by a demon. She flew in the air.” However, the date and the exact location of the video weren't provided.

Meanwhile, the video received backlash from the netizens. "She either needs medical attention or an acting gig," commented one. "She is having a medical episode, and needs professional medical attention asap," commented another. "The things kids do to get out of class," joked a third person. "Just another scam from India folks. Nothing to see here," wrote another.

What do you think about the video?

