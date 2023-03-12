Pune: Man slips and falls into dam while making a reel, drowns to death

Representational Image | Pixabay

Making an Instagram reel took a heavy toll as a man fell into a dam while making a reel. He drowned to death.

As per the report by TV 9, the deceased has been identified as Datta Bharti (24), a resident of Varale and a native of Beed.

He had gone to the Bhama Aaskhed damn in Pune district's Khed where he slipped in the water while he was trying to make an Instagram reel. The report also stated that the deceased was drunk. The Khed taluka disaster management team reached the spot and searched for the body The body was found in the afternoon.

Such accidents are, unfortunately, far from rare in India. In many instances, they have turned out to be fatal. Recently, on March 6, a woman riding a bike died after two youths who were making insta-reels on their two-wheeler hit her in Mohammmedwadi, Hadapsar.

Two youths Ayan Shahanur Sheikh and Zaidd Javed Sheikh were making the insta-reels on their two-wheeler on the Palkhi marg. They were shooting a stunt scene on their bike at a high speed when their bike hit the woman’s bike, who was coming from the opposite side.