Mumbai: Lake Levels Lowest In 2 Years, BMC Assures No Water Cuts | File pic

Mumbai: Even though the water stock in seven lakes has been depleted to 16.48%, the civic body has no plans to impose water cuts in Mumbai soon. The additional water stock of 2.28 lakh million litres (ML) allotted by the state government will sufficiently quench the city's thirst by July 31, said municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday.

The seven lakes that supply water to the city have been left with only 2.38 lakh ML of the total required annual quantum of 14.5 lakh ML. The current stock is the lowest compared to 3.22 lakh ML in 2023 and 3.73 lakh ML in 2022. So, Gagrani took a review meeting to analyse the situation and decide on the action plan.

The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar, joint commissioner Chandrashekhar Chore, deputy commissioner Chakradeo Kandalkar, and Hydraulic engineer Purshottam Malavade.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, the present conditions are favourable for the timely arrival of the monsoon. It is expected to be above normal with quantitative estimates indicating it could reach 106%. There will be a new forecast from the IMD at the end of the month. We are taking regular reviews of the forecast and available water stock. Accordingly, policy changes, if any, will be decided in the future," said a senior civic official.

"Since the additional stock is available for the city, there will not be any water cuts. However, we expect the citizens to cooperate with us and use water judiciously. Also, commercial and industrial establishments should change their regular practices and save water," said Gagrani. Last year too, the BMC utilised some of the reserve water stock from Upper Vaitarna Lake till the catchment areas of other lakes received heavy rainfall in July. Also, a 10% water cut was imposed for a month, which was withdrawn by August 9. The seven lakes supply 3,900 million litres of water daily to the city.

BMC's tips to save water

* Close the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving.

* Take water in a bucket while bathing instead of a shower.

* Use a wet cloth to clean your vehicles, floor, gallery, and steps in the house.

* The leaking taps and pipelines in houses, societies, or offices should be immediately changed