Mumbai News: Ahead Of Monsoon, BMC Releases List Of 188 Dangerous, Dilapidated Buildings; Check Details Inside

In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday released a list of 188 residential buildings that are in a "very dangerous" and "dilapidated" state.

The civic body has appealed to people living in such structures to move to safer places as a precautionary measure.

Of the 188 buildings on the list, the highest 114 structures are in the western suburbs, followed by the eastern suburbs with 47 and 27 in the island city, the release said.

The buildings have been declared "very dangerous and dilapidated" under section 354 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, it said.

While appealing to people to vacate these dilapidated buildings, the civic body has also asked concerned authorities who own these buildings to take necessary steps before monsoon.

Check the list here:

The civic body has released the list on its portal, www.mcgm.gov.in As per section 353B of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, the owner and occupier of every private building, existing and in use for more than 30 years should carry out a structural audit of their buildings and submit structural stability certificate to the civic body within 30 days, the release said.

The civic body has also warned of action if owners, occupiers and cooperative societies ignore its directives.