Mumbai: BMC Begins Desilting Work Of Nullahs In Flood-Prone Areas Again Across The City | File pic

Mumbai: The civic authorities have decided to carry out desilting of nullahs in the flood-prone areas again in the second week of May. The activity will ensure that all silt, muck and sediments are removed and would prevent flooding during heavy rains, claims the civic official. The BMC has completed over all 72% desilting of drains in Mumbai till Monday.

The BMC has appointed 31 different agencies at a total cost of Rs 249 crore for carrying out desilting in all the major and minor nullahs, the drains adjoining the two expressways and the Mithi River. The desilting of nullahs is carried out throughout the year, to remove silt and muck that slows down the force of water and results in overflowing during heavy rains in the monsoon.

The civic body has set a target to remove 13.10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) silt by March 2025, out of which 10.2 lakh MT will be removed by May 31, this year. "Despite desilting of nullahs last year, we observed the city's drains were choked with garbage, large amounts of plastic, cloth and wooden items. So, the desilting of nullahs that usually get flooded will be on our priority list. Our team will carry out desilting of such nullahs again after May 15. We will focus more on qualitative work with more machineries to ensure a flood-free monsoon," said a senior civic official.

In June 2023, cupboards, beds and even 165 litres of refrigerator were found in Mogra nullah during the monsoon. To avoid this situation, the civic teams of respective wards have been on alert in the areas near major nullahs. The BMC is also planning to deploy cleanup marshals in such areas for vigil.

As per the civic data, some of the flood-prone areas are Kalanagar Junction Bandra, Sion road no. 24, King Circle railway station, Chandanwadi Nala - Bandra, Air India Road in Santacruz, Jogeshwari Expressway, Khar Expressway, Motilal Nagar; Goregaon, Andheri subway.

The BMC have prepared a micro-plan to tackle flood-prone areas in the city in 2020. Under this plan, the storm water drain department started working on the expansion of drains and construction of new drains, erection of floodgates wherever required. To prevent waterlogging this monsoon, the BMC will be installing 481 dewatering pumps in low-lying areas. The equipment is used to tackle localised waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai.

As per civic data on May 6

area...target....silt removed (MT)

city....30,939....18,050....58%

eastern suburbs...1,23,553...92,881....75%

western suburbs....2,35,021....1,55,092....65.99%

Mithi river....2,16,174....1,76,692...81.74%