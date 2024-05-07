Mumbai: Colaba Corporator Makarand Narwekar's Novel Approach To Boost Voter Turnout In Phase-5 Of Elections |

Mumbai: To Increase the voting percentage, Colaba Corporator has invented a new trick to increase the voting percentage in the fifth phase of election. Makarand Narwekar, BJP corporator from Colaba has urged the housing societies, federations, ALMs, and resident associations to dissuade residents from going on vacations to domestic and international destinations on May 20th, the voting day in Mumbai.

Narwekar has also appealed to travel agents and companies to not charge minimum or any cancellation fees for rescheduling travel plans and to offer discounts for post-voting vacations.

On Tuesday, Narwekar handed over a letter to the Colaba Court housing society at Colaba Post Office on behalf of volunteers, resident associations, and citizen groups who have been working to increase voter turnout. Narwekar also handed over a letter to Tushar Travels on not charging any fees for cancellation or rescheduling vacations.

In his letters to housing societies, federations, ALMs, and resident associations, Narwekar urged them to encourage residents to either cancel one vacation or reschedule their vacation plans to remain present for voting on May 20, 2024. “I trust, as usual, you will actively engage with the residents to persuade them for this noble cause for our nation,” said Narwekar.

He further said that based on the feedback received during campaigning in the last few weeks, he has come to know that many residents are travelling for vacation and have already made their bookings. “I would like to draw your attention to the fact that South Mumbai is infamous for low voter turnout and voter apathy. In 2019, the voter turnout for the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency was 51.58 percent, and in 2014, it was 52.48 percent. It is imperative that we strive to increase voter turnout this time,” he added.

Narwekar, in his letter to travel agents, travel companies, and tour operators, urged them to discourage people from travelling on May 20th and to offer favourable discounts to voters. “You shall offer a special post-voting holiday discount to customers with inked fingers. Also, minimal or no cancellation fees should be charged to those who want to reschedule their travel plans due to clashes with voting dates,” he added.