Mumbai ACB Books Police Sub-Inspector From Dadar In Graft Case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have booked a police sub-inspector (PSI) from Dadar police station in a graft case. The police officer has been identified as Ishwar Jagdale (33).

According to the ACBI, the complainant works as a manager in a restaurant in Dadar and a case has been registered against him in Dadar Police Thane. In order to cooperate in the investigation of the said case and submit the charge sheet of the crime in the case in the court, the accused officer had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

As the complainant was not willing to pay a bribe, he appeared before the ACB office on 12/04/2024 and lodged a written complaint against the public servant.

Based on the complaint filed by the complainant, during the verification it was learnt that the accused public servant had demanded a bribe of Rs 50000 and after negotiation, the bribe amount was settled for Rs 30000 after which a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.