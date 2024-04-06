Mumbai: ACB Arrest 2 BMC Engineers, 1 Social Activist For Demanding ₹20 Lakh Bribe | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 20 lakhs. The matter first surfaced on April 4, when the complainant approached the ACB alleging about the incident.

According to the complainant, age 55, he had received a notice of eviction regarding unauthorized construction of the attic at a building which is owned by him, in partnership.

As per him, the attic was built on the 5th floor of the building by one of the occupying tenants. The said tenant had built a shed on the terrace during monsoon. Following the notice, he allegedly went to meet concerned authorities by whom the notice was issued - at the Buildings and Factories department of BMC’s ‘C’ ward.

As per ACB officials, the amount demanded as a bribe was Rs. 20 lakhs. The two public servants are Mangesh Kambli (37) and Suraj Pawar (43) - both of them sit at the ‘C’ ward office in Kalbadevi. While Mangesh is a junior engineer, Suraj is in the post of sub-engineer at their ward.

After registering the case, ACB officials laid a trap on April 5. Representing Mangesh and Suraj, the duo had sent Nilesh Hodar, a social activist, to accept the first instalment of the bribe money - Rs. 8 lakhs - which were fake currency notes, said the officials. Hodar confessed to the ACB officials about being sent by Mangesh and Suraj.

Along with the duo BMC officials, Hodar too was held by the ACB, as he was to get a share of the bribe money, said the officials. Hodar is a resident of Chandan Wadi in Kalbadevi. All three were presented in court on Saturday. Further probe in the matter is currently ongoing, concluded the officials.