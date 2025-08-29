 Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan
The BMC has arranged for basic civic amenities, health and sanitation facilities for the mass crowd protesting at Azad Maidan in near CSMT, opposite BMC headquarters. Huge number of supporters across the state of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil have gathered at the protesting site, supporting the demand for Maratha reservation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
The BMC has arranged for basic civic amenities, health and sanitation facilities for the mass crowd protesting at Azad Maidan in near CSMT, opposite BMC headquarters. Huge number of supporters across the state of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil have gathered at the protesting site, supporting the demand for Maratha reservation.

Civic Amenities Deployed By BMC

The civic services provided by the BMC at and near Azad Maidan for the protestors include: around 42 toilets including pay and use, and portable; six additional tankers of drinking water, medical care centre, an ambulance in case of emergency is also deployed, while additional staff from solid waste management are on ground to keep the area clean.

BMC provides water, toilets, and medical facilities for Maratha reservation protestors at Azad Maidan, Mumbai

Rain Precautions Taken At Protest Site

As the city is lashed with rains today, the corporation has also sprayed the area with anti-mosquitoes and insects fogging and workers are also leveling the ground by dumping gravels which became a mess due to soil and rain water, the BMC in its statement on Friday evening.

Jarange Patil Extends Hunger Strike

The Maratha leader had got a permission for only Friday (one day), however he has announced that he will continue his hunger strike. The entire city's road and rail traffic came to a standstill on Friday due to the thousands of Maratha protestors joing Jarange Patil.

