 Mumbai News: Sub Inspector And Two Constables Accused Of Accepting Bribe From Jeweller Receive Show Cause Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Sub Inspector And Two Constables Accused Of Accepting Bribe From Jeweller Receive Show Cause Notice

Mumbai News: Sub Inspector And Two Constables Accused Of Accepting Bribe From Jeweller Receive Show Cause Notice

Under pressure, the jeweller paid Rs25,000 but reported the incident to senior officials, prompting a departmental inquiry.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A probationary police sub-inspector and two constables attached to the Azad Maidan police received disciplinary action notices concerning allegations of accepting bribes from a jeweller.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Traffic Cop Caught Accepting Bribe; X Users Say 'This Happens Everywhere'
article-image

The incident occurred during a probe into a case of a stolen bracelet, where the police summoned the jeweller, suspecting his involvement. However, he refuted the allegations, stating that he had not bought the ornament but had loaned Rs18,000 to a mother-daughter duo in exchange for the pawned ornament. The police personnel then allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs50,000 from him.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Woman Accused In Bribe-For-Censor...
article-image

Jeweller's Report Triggers Departmental Inquiry Against Accused Police Officers

Under pressure, the jeweller paid Rs25,000 but reported the incident to senior officials, prompting a departmental inquiry.

Following the findings, the three accused officers received show cause notices, questioning why their increments for two years should not be halted as disciplinary action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sangli Drug Bust: Mumbai Crime Branch Traces Down Prime Suspect Pravin Alias Nagesh Ramachandra...

Sangli Drug Bust: Mumbai Crime Branch Traces Down Prime Suspect Pravin Alias Nagesh Ramachandra...

Mumbai News: Special Court Extends Police Custody Of Ponzi Scam Accused Amber Dalal

Mumbai News: Special Court Extends Police Custody Of Ponzi Scam Accused Amber Dalal

Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old History-Sheeter Sexually Assaults Minor Girl In Local Train

Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old History-Sheeter Sexually Assaults Minor Girl In Local Train

Mumbai News: Sub Inspector And Two Constables Accused Of Accepting Bribe From Jeweller Receive Show...

Mumbai News: Sub Inspector And Two Constables Accused Of Accepting Bribe From Jeweller Receive Show...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP President Mahadev Jankar Files Nomination Paper For...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP President Mahadev Jankar Files Nomination Paper For...