Mumbai News: Sub Inspector And Two Constables Accused Of Accepting Bribe From Jeweller Receive Show Cause Notice

Representational Image

A probationary police sub-inspector and two constables attached to the Azad Maidan police received disciplinary action notices concerning allegations of accepting bribes from a jeweller.

The incident occurred during a probe into a case of a stolen bracelet, where the police summoned the jeweller, suspecting his involvement. However, he refuted the allegations, stating that he had not bought the ornament but had loaned Rs18,000 to a mother-daughter duo in exchange for the pawned ornament. The police personnel then allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs50,000 from him.

Jeweller's Report Triggers Departmental Inquiry Against Accused Police Officers

Under pressure, the jeweller paid Rs25,000 but reported the incident to senior officials, prompting a departmental inquiry.

Following the findings, the three accused officers received show cause notices, questioning why their increments for two years should not be halted as disciplinary action.