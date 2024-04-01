 Pune Viral Video: Traffic Cop Caught Accepting Bribe; X Users Say 'This Happens Everywhere'
X (formerly Twitter) users assumed it was money being exchanged

Aakash Singh
Updated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Pune Viral Video: Traffic Cop Caught Accepting Bribe; X Users Say 'This Happens Everywhere' | Video Screengrab

A video circulating on social media allegedly shows a traffic police officer clandestinely accepting a bribe from a man at Pune's Mahatma Gandhi Road.

In the video, the man approaches the traffic officer, who is directing traffic, and discreetly hands something over before quickly walking away. It remains unclear whether the exchange involved money or another item.

X (formerly Twitter) users assumed it was money being exchanged. "Their basic feature is to take bribes," one user remarked. Another humorously suggested that the man might have been offering tickets to the movie 'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

A third user advocated for electronic payment methods, stating that traffic police should only accept payments through card swipes or online transactions, with penalties for non-compliance. "Such bribery is still prevalent, leading to heavy vehicle congestion in non-entry zones across the city," commented a fourth user.

Pune Woman Dies By Suicide Over Property Dispute At Daughter's Home; Case Lodged Against Brother & 2...
