Pune Viral Video: Traffic Cop Caught Accepting Bribe; X Users Say 'This Happens Everywhere' | Video Screengrab

A video circulating on social media allegedly shows a traffic police officer clandestinely accepting a bribe from a man at Pune's Mahatma Gandhi Road.

In the video, the man approaches the traffic officer, who is directing traffic, and discreetly hands something over before quickly walking away. It remains unclear whether the exchange involved money or another item.

X (formerly Twitter) users assumed it was money being exchanged. "Their basic feature is to take bribes," one user remarked. Another humorously suggested that the man might have been offering tickets to the movie 'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

A third user advocated for electronic payment methods, stating that traffic police should only accept payments through card swipes or online transactions, with penalties for non-compliance. "Such bribery is still prevalent, leading to heavy vehicle congestion in non-entry zones across the city," commented a fourth user.

The reason of heavy vehicles on non vehicle entry zone is this in major parts of the city..



such bribery is still very much evident! https://t.co/LWucCQDFoR — Kishan (@pkishan27) March 30, 2024

That's their basic feature to take bribe ! — /^\ PATIL (@patilmb91) March 30, 2024

Crew cinemache ticket 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — amit teni (@amit_teni) March 31, 2024