Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Challenges Uddhav Thackeray Over Vijay Wadettiwar's Controversial Remarks | PTI

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadanvis targeted Uddhav Thackray on Tuesday. Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who said that Hemant Karkare was not killed by Ajmal Kasab, despite speaking the language of Pakistan, Uddhav Thackeray, who is in alliance with the Congress, is still silent on the issue.

Fadnavis challenged Uddhav Thackeray to declare whether he agrees with Vadettiwar's allegations or not. In sentencing the Mumbai attack accused, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Balasaheb Thackeray appreciated the role played by Ujjwal Nikam. But Mr. Fadnavis also said that Uddhav Thackeray has remained silent due to the helplessness of votes while Vadettiwar is making accusations against Nikam.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Mumbai on Tuesday. On this occasion BJP State President Chandrasekhar Bawankule , BJP General Secretary Sanjay Upadhyay, State Chief Spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay were present.

Uddhav Thackeray is silent while the leader of Congress, a constituent party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is openly making statements about Pakistan.

While it was proved in the court that Hemant Karkare was killed by Ajmal Kasab's bullet, Fadnavis accused Vadettiwar of speaking the Pakistani language. He also asked that Vadettiwar is in contact with anyone in Pakistan.

All matters regarding the Mumbai attack have been clarified in the court. He also recalled that the November 26 terrorist attack was a conspiracy by Pakistan and Pakistan was stunned when it was proved in the court that Hemant Karkare was killed by Ajmal Kasab's bullet. Congress is with Ajmal Kasab, who took the lives of hundreds of Mumbaikars, and BJP supports Ujjwal Nikam. Fadnavis explained.