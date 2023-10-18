Kasab Exercised Every Day, No Biryani Was Served To Him: Ex-Pune CP Who Planned Pak Terrorist's Hanging In Yerawada Jail

Former Pune Police commissioner Meeran Borwankar has mentioned in her book about the 26/11 terror attack accused Kasab |

Mumbai: Former Pune Police commissioner Meeran Borwankar, whose claims that NCP leader and current Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had asked her to handover three acres of prime police land has already become the talking point in Maharashtra, has also mentioned in her book how Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist to be held alive in Mumbai's 26/11 terror attacks, was not served any biryani while he was lodged in Yervada jail.

In her book titled "Madam Commissioner", Borwankar clarified that there was no question of Biryani being served to Kasab. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 in attacks and counterattack that continued for close to 60 hours.

Kasab exercised daily

The former Pune Police commissioner has mentioned about her impression of Kasab while the terrorist was lodged in the jail. She has written in the book that Kasab used to exercise everyday and that he was slim.

Kasab's hanging was a top secret

She has also mentioned in her book how she meticulously and secretly planned for Kasab's hanging in Pune with the help of her teammates. Borwankar has also claimed in the book that she was really upset when the news of Kasab getting moved from Mumbai to Pune jail was leaked in news media.

The Biryani theory

It was senior lawyer and public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who had first claimed to the media that Ajmal Kasab was asking for "mutton biryani" in the jail and that he was being fed biryani in the jail. Later, he clarified the air and said that Kasab had not asked for biryani and neither was he served any in the jail. Nikam said that he had "planted" the biryani theory to break the "atmosphere of sympathy" that was getting generated for Kasab following reports on him on social media.

Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012

Pakistani national and the only terrorist to be caught alive on the night of the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai, Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death in November 21, 2012, for his role in the deadliest terror attack witnessed by the city.

