Gadchiroli Naxal Attack 2019: Charges Framed Against 4 Of 8 Accused, Court To Begin Trial Soon

Mumbai: The special Court on Tuesday framed charges against the four of the eight accused after the Bombay High court ordered to expedite the trial and complete it within two years. The court has seperated the trial of four remaining accused as they have challanged the applicability of MCOCA to the case.

The four accused against which the charges were framed on Tuesday are - Dilip Hidani, Sukharu Ramsay Gota alias Sakru Gota, Kailash Premchand Ramchandani alias Gurunanak and Dinkar alias Shivram Bikaru Gota alias Salim. The accused against whom the trial is kept on hold are - Sathyanarayana Rani alias Kiran, Parasram Tulavi, Somsay Madavi and Kisan Hidani.

On 1st May 2019, an IED blast took place under the bridge on Purada-Kurkheda Road, Gadchiroli, in which fifteen QRT policemen and one civilian driver were killed. On 2nd May 2019, FIR was registered at Purada Police Station, Gadchiroli for murder and several other charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The agency had in September 2020, invoked the provisions of MCOCA which has been challanged by few of the accused in the case before the Bombay high court. The High court is yet to pronounce the verdict on that hence the trial against these four accused has been seperated.

Read Also 2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack: Bombay HC Denies Bail To Businessman Who Facilitated The Terrorist Act

This was also because the Bombay high court had in July 2022, allowed plea of Ramchandani for expeditious trial and directed the trial court to conclude the trial in two years. However, even when the two years are nearing to end and the court is yet to examine first witness in the case.