Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove | Representative Image

A harrowing incident unfolded on Tuesday night when a minor dispute over an unintentional shove escalated into a fatal confrontation, claiming the life of Sunny John Michael, an employee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) encroachment department. The confrontation turned violent as Michael and his friends encountered a gang of 7-8 individuals at Gangaghat.

The dispute initially arose when Michael encountered an unintentional shove while passing through Gangaghat, leading to a heated argument with the group. Later, at a gathering with friends at Godaghat, the same group confronted them, resulting in a violent altercation.

Tragically, during the altercation, one of the suspects attacked Michael with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe injuries that proved fatal. Despite efforts to save him, Michael succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the district hospital.

In response to the incident, a case has been registered against the unknown suspects at the Sarkarwada Police Station. Furthermore, amidst the chaos, a woman who was detained for possession of ganja managed to escape from police custody, adding to the complexities of the situation.