 Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove

Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove

In response to the incident, a case has been registered against the unknown suspects at the Sarkarwada Police Station

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove | Representative Image

A harrowing incident unfolded on Tuesday night when a minor dispute over an unintentional shove escalated into a fatal confrontation, claiming the life of Sunny John Michael, an employee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) encroachment department. The confrontation turned violent as Michael and his friends encountered a gang of 7-8 individuals at Gangaghat.

The dispute initially arose when Michael encountered an unintentional shove while passing through Gangaghat, leading to a heated argument with the group. Later, at a gathering with friends at Godaghat, the same group confronted them, resulting in a violent altercation.

Read Also
Nashik: Siblings Drown In Water Puddle Near Home In Sinnar
article-image

Tragically, during the altercation, one of the suspects attacked Michael with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe injuries that proved fatal. Despite efforts to save him, Michael succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the district hospital.

In response to the incident, a case has been registered against the unknown suspects at the Sarkarwada Police Station. Furthermore, amidst the chaos, a woman who was detained for possession of ganja managed to escape from police custody, adding to the complexities of the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

It's Viral: Story Of Pune's Abandoned Mercedes Sparks Online Buzz

It's Viral: Story Of Pune's Abandoned Mercedes Sparks Online Buzz

Nashik: CPI(M) Demands Refund for Allegedly Unperformed Meter Testing, Threatens Agitation

Nashik: CPI(M) Demands Refund for Allegedly Unperformed Meter Testing, Threatens Agitation

Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove

Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove

Nashik: Siblings Drown In Water Puddle Near Home In Sinnar

Nashik: Siblings Drown In Water Puddle Near Home In Sinnar

Maharashtra: Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar To Hold Rallies In Nashik Soon

Maharashtra: Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar To Hold Rallies In Nashik Soon