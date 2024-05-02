Pune: Trees Being Cut in Warje For Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar's Rally, Claims NCP (VIDEO) |

Days after residents of the Camp area in Pune raised alarm over alleged tree trimming for the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCP has now claimed that trees were allegedly cut in the Warje area for the rally of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The party posted a video and a photo of the tree-cutting activity by a JCB on the social media platform.

"As trees obstruct the meeting grounds for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, the grand alliance is axing innocent trees. The Atul Nagar incident in Warje Malwadi, Pune, highlights the arbitrary rule of the government. Voters, think for yourselves. The 'JCB-Bulldozer' culture, sacrificing trees for selfish interests, may one day reach your homes. Remember the mass deforestation in Aarey, Mumbai; now the same is happening in Pune under this selfish grand alliance government," the post reads.

Recent tree trimming conducted by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) in the Camp area has elicited numerous concerns from residents of Pune. The operation spanned from the racecourse to the Hollywood Gurdwara area, raising eyebrows, especially as it coincided with the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Pune. Residents have voiced widespread condemnation, expressing worries about the environmental repercussions of extensive tree cutting.