Pune, Purandar resonate with reverence on Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary | Anand Chaini

Pune district witnessed a grand government function held at Fort Purandar to commemorate the birth anniversary of the revered warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Sunday.

Dignitaries, officials, and esteemed guests gathered to pay their heartfelt tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, offering floral wreaths as a mark of profound reverence.

Shambhu Srishti

The occasion was graced by Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, who took the opportunity to announce that the state government will magnanimously celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Fort Purandar next year. Furthermore, the government will extend its support to build the Shambhu Srishti, an emblematic monument at the fort's base.

The event commenced with a solemn tribute to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where a floral wreath was reverently placed, symbolizing the indomitable legacy and valor of the esteemed Maratha ruler.

Patil pays tribute to warrior king

Patil, while addressing the gathering, spoke of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's ideals, highlighting his unwavering commitment to self-governance, his victorious battles against foreign invasions, and his ability to instill confidence in the hearts of the people. Patil emphasized that the sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj continues to inspire patriotism, serving as a beacon of courage and leadership. He further acknowledged Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's exceptional military prowess and administrative acumen, which have set a shining example for future generations.

The event was graced by prominent figures including MLA Sanjay Jagtap, former Minister of State Vijay Shivtare, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Bhoite, and Group Development Officer Amar Mane. The esteemed presence of these individuals, along with officials from Purandar Pratishthan and Sambhaji Brigade, exemplified the collective reverence and deep respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his enduring legacy.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, born on 14th May 1657 at Purandar Fort, was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He valiantly fought against the Mughals following the demise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and eventually met a tragic end, being captured and tortured to death on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1689. His indomitable spirit and relentless fight against adversity remain an everlasting inspiration.

While in Pune city, All India Maratha Federation organized a commemorative event. The Youth President Yuvraj Disale, representing the organization, paid a visit to the memorial in Deccan, paying his respects to the great warrior king. Additionally, the city organizer, Rakesh Repalle, solemnly laid a wreath at the memorial, symbolizing reverence and admiration for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. As a gesture of hospitality and devotion, free buttermilk was distributed to all the followers of the king who attended the event.

