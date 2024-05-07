PHOTOS: Supriya Sule, Sunetra, Ajit, Sharad, Rohit Pawar And Others Members of Pawar Clan Vote in Baramati Lok Sabha Poll

By: Aakash Singh | May 07, 2024

NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voted in polls along with his wife and mother.

Ajit Pawar's brother Shriniwas Pawar with his wife and son Yugendra Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar shows his inked finger after casting vote

Rohit PAwar's wife Kunti Pawar also reached to vote

Father of Rohit Pawar and nefew of Ajit Pawar, Rajendra Pawar at a polling booth

Rohit Pawar's sister Saee Pawar and mother Sunanda Pawar

Ajit Pawar's mother Asha Pawar also voted in polls

Supriya Sule who is eyeing a fourth term from Baramati, registered a victory here after defeating BJP candidate, Kanchan Rahul Kul in 2019

Voters were seen flooding the polling booths in Baramati

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Supriya garnered 6,86,714 votes by 52.63 per cent votes