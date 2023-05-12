Pune: Foreign national held in Baner for drug trafficking | Unsplash

In a significant operation, the anti-narcotics cell-1 of the Pune Crime Branch successfully apprehended a 43-year-old foreign national in the Baner area for alleged drug trafficking. The suspect, identified as Trevor Benjamin Noah, a South African citizen residing at Sus Road, was found in possession of 22 grams of cocaine with a street value of Rs. 4.5 lakhs.

Acting on credible information, police officials Pandurang Pawar and Sachin Malwe received a tip-off about the suspect's plan to sell cocaine near Yuthika society in Baner. Swiftly responding to the intelligence, the anti-narcotics squad deployed in the area set up a trap and successfully arrested Trevor Benjamin Noah.

Accused booked under NDPS Act

During the arrest, the police seized additional evidence, including a two-wheeler valued at Rs. 50,000, four mobile phones worth Rs. 17,000, and Rs. 54,500 in cash. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an FIR has been registered at Chatushringi police station.

