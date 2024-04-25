Retired Colonel Suresh Patil Joins Pune Lok Sabha Race, Files Nomination Paper |

Retired Colonel Suresh Patil, representing the Sainik Samaj Party, submitted his nomination form to the District Election Officer and Pune Collector, Dr Suhas Diwase. He's running for MP in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

With a three-decade-long dedication to environmental causes, Colonel Patil emphasised the role of retired soldiers in serving the nation.

After being injured in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Colonel Patil was fortunate to have been saved. Realizing the value of his second chance at life, he chose to devote his energy to serving both humanity and the environment.

He believes that Indian retired soldiers can effectively address the country's challenges and regrets the absence of a retired soldier candidate nominated by any party for the Pune Lok Sabha.

Pune LS seat

The Pune Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments, each represented by various political parties. In the 2019 elections, the BJP's Girish Bapat emerged victorious, underscoring the party's growing influence in Pune. Despite historical leanings towards the Congress, the BJP has steadily expanded its vote share, indicating increasing popularity among Pune's electorate. Conversely, the Congress has struggled to maintain its electoral stronghold and match the BJP's rising dominance in the region.

Overall, while both parties wield significant influence in different segments of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP currently holds the upper hand, as evidenced by its recent electoral successes and growing support among voters.