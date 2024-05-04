Experience Magic Of Bollywood With Sanjeevani Bhelande At Tribeca Highstreet In Pune |

Step into the vibrant world of Tribeca Highstreet, Pune's premier retail destination, for an unforgettable evening of Bollywood melodies. Punekars are in for a treat as the renowned Indian singer, Sanjeevani Bhelande, takes the stage to serenade the audience with her mesmerising voice on Saturday, May 5, from 7pm onwards.

With over 2,000 live concerts to her credit, Bhelande needs no introduction. Her repertoire includes several original Hindi film songs such as "Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili," "Nikamma Kiya," "Chidiya Tu Hoti," and many more. As the first-ever winner of Zee TV's "Sa Re Ga Ma" and a playback singer for Hindi films, Bhelande's talent has been recognised and celebrated across the industry.

Set against the backdrop of Tribeca Highstreet's bustling plaza, Pune's largest walking avenue, this musical extravaganza promises an evening filled with soul-stirring performances and memorable moments. Join us for an unforgettable journey through the melodies of Bollywood, surrounded by the buzz of excitement and activities for everyone.

"Sanjeevani Bhelande's performance promises to be a highlight of our ongoing efforts to bring cultural enrichment and entertainment to the community," said Girish Kamble, CEO - West, Tribeca Developers. "We are thrilled to host such a talented artist and provide Pune with a memorable musical experience," he added.