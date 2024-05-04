Pune: Army Chief Manoj Pande To Be Reviewing Officer For Passing Out Parade Of 146th NDA Course | ANI File Photo

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande will be the Reviewing Officer for the passing out parade (POP) of the 146th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which will be held on May 24.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by PRO Defence Pune read, "Get ready to witness the Passing Out Parade of 146th #NDA course on 24 May 24. The parade will be reviewed by Gen Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Army Staff."

The Army Chief, who is an alumnus of the 61st course of the academy himself, will inspect the parade lineup of the passing out cadets, address them and also pin the medals on the award-winning cadets.

Known as the cradle of military leadership, the NDA is located at Khadakwasla in Pune. Annually, the country's premier tri-services military academy sees the graduation of batches of two cadets. After passing out from the NDA, the cadets proceed to undergo one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective armed forces – Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala located in Kannur district of Kerala, Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army and the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, located in Telangana.

VCOAS visits MINTSD

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), recently visited the Military Intelligence Training School & Depot (MINTSD) in Pune. During his visit, he was briefed on the training infrastructure and various recent initiatives utilising the latest technology to enhance the capabilities. He interacted with faculty and the troops and exhorted them to continue to strive for excellence. The VCOAS also visited NDA and interacted with Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commandant, NDA, where he was updated on various aspects including training reforms undertaken in the tri-services academy. While in Pune, the VCOAS also visited various industries affiliated with the Ministry of Defence in the production of equipment for the armed forces, including Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge Limited.

#LtGenUpendraDwivedi #VCOAS during his visit to #Pune visited various Industries affiliated to Ministry of Defence in production of equipment for the Armed Forces. Visit included The Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Predictive… pic.twitter.com/iVWLRQveZ1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 2, 2024