Mumbai-Pune Expressway Cable Bridge To Miss July Deadline, Will Now Be Ready By March 2025

Mumbai: The long awaited crucial cable-stayed bridge in Tiger valley aimed to reduce travel time between Mumbai-Pune will not be ready for motorists by July this year. The bridge on crowded Lonavala ghat section is part of Rs 6,695 crore missing link project.

The project aims to bypass Khandala Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway reducing the distance by 6 km and travel time by nearly 30 minutes. Though there is no change in the toll, motorists will have to pay for 15 years more beyond existing toll contract period which was to end in 2030.

Details On Project's Progress



While other components of the project, two tunnels and another bridge are almost 90 per cent complete, covid, monsoon wind and visibility delayed the cable bridge, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror on Sunday quoting Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official.



Features Of Cable Bridge

The bridge with four 182-mt-tall pylons equal to 60 storey buildings will will create 1,000 feet slab in the middle of the 650 metre cable bridge. The project will also help save fuel which the motorists burn using the ghat section and ascent.

When the other linked projects are added to missing link project, the travel time between Mumbai and Pune will reduce by almost 60 minutes. The MTHL (Atal Setu) has already reduced travel time and completion of these projects, Shedung-Palapse link, three flyovers between Palapse-Chirle and Sewri-Worli connector, will further reduce travel time between the two cities.