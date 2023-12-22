Navi Mumbai Braces for Game-Changing Infrastructure Projects With Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link & Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link |

Exciting times lie ahead for Navi Mumbai as the city gears up for two transformative infrastructure projects – the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link. These initiatives are set to redefine the city's connectivity and urban landscape, addressing long-standing transportation challenges and fostering economic development.

The Missing Link project aims to bridge critical gaps in the existing road network between Mumbai and Pune, ensuring seamless connectivity within the city. This ambitious endeavour will enhance accessibility and improve the overall mobility experience for residents and businesses alike.

However, both these projects are likely to be inaugurated only next year. While the work on MTHL is almost complete, that on the Missing Link is facing some challenges and likely to be completed with six to seven months.

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

Contrary to the reports that the MTHL will be inaugurated on December 25, 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has clarified that the link connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, will be opened only next year.

The 21.8-km-long MTHL is a road bridge connecting the satellite city with the maximum city. The longest sea bridge in India would begin in Sewri, South Mumbai and cross Thane Creek north of Elephanta Island and will terminate at Chirle village, near Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

“There were reports that the MTHL will be inaugurated on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the reports are not true and that the MTHL would be inaugurated only next year,” said an MMRDA official not wishing to be named. When asked whether any date has been finalised for the MTHL inauguration, the official replied in the negative.

The MTHL bridge gives a faster connectivity with proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai–Pune Expressway and Mumbai–Goa Highway. On Mumbai side, the connectivity with coastal road is planned through Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project.

The total length of MTHL bridge is 21.8 km in which length on sea is 16.50 km and on land portion is 5.5 km. The sea link will contain a 6-lane (3+3 lane) highway in addition to an emergency lane on both sides. There are seven OSD (Orthotropic Steel Deck) spans of length 90 m to 180 m which are used on bridge first time in India.

There are Interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar and SH-54 in Jasai and at Chirle on NH-348. The Project is being implemented using many unique products and state-of-the-art construction methods. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 17,843 Crore.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link

It will not be before September 2024 when the Missing Link will be operational. “The construction of viaduct along with link is very challenging due to various reasons such as high wind pressure etc. The work is on in full swing and we hope to complete it by September, 2024,” an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the government body entrusted with the job, said on condition of anonymity.

The length of Mumbai Pune Expressway section from Khopoli exit to Sinhgad Institute is presently 19 km. This distance will be reduced to 13.3 km after construction of the new missing link. Accordingly, the total length of Expressway from Mumbai to Pune will reduce by 6 km while travel time will get shortened 20-25 mins. The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 6695.37 Crore.

As these infrastructure marvels take shape, Navi Mumbai is poised to emerge as a vibrant economic hub, attracting investment and talent. The improved connectivity promises to unlock the full potential of the region, propelling it into a new era of prosperity and sustainable development. The residents are eagerly anticipating positive impact of these projects.