Navi Mumbai's Ulwe Coastal Road Likely To Be Game-Changing Link Between NMIA & MTHL

In a move to better the connectivity and bolster infrastructure, Navi Mumbai is set to witness the emergence of a transformative coastal road that will link the under-construction Late DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO's) ambitious Rs 700 crore project not only promises to alleviate traffic congestion, but also holds the potential to spur economic growth and elevate the overall living experience for residents of the satellite city and surrounding areas.

The Ulwe Coastal Road is claimed to be a game-changer, connecting NMIA with MTHL. This strategic linkage is expected to reduce travel time, providing a swift and efficient route for commuters traveling between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Coastal project to lead to destruction of mangroves

The coastal highway project was sanctioned by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in its meeting held on August 10, 2023. However, the project will lead to the destruction of mangroves. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority letter granted the CRZ clearance to the project prompting CIDCO to approach the Bombay High Court seeking approval for cutting of mangroves.

“We have already received environmental and forest clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC). We have already requested the Bombay High Court to give us prior permission for cutting mangroves for developing the road. We hope to receive the permission within a month of two,” a CIDCO official said not wishing to be named.

The road will improve connectivity in Navi Mumbai

The 7-km-long road will connect MTHL Junction to Amra Marg Junction in Belapur. It will also consist of a 1.2-km-long elevated link connecting Targhar Railway Station to NMIA for easy commute.

“We have already appointed a consortium of J Kumar-JMM as contractors of the project. They will begin the construction once we get the permission from the High Court,” the official said and added that the coastal road aims to offer a smoother and direct route, divert traffic away from existing congested roads and improve daily commute for residents between maximum city and the satellite city.

By seamlessly connecting the airport with the trans-harbour link, the road is set to redefine the landscape of Navi Mumbai, making it more accessible, vibrant, and economically robust. The Ulwe Coastal Road is not just a route, but a journey towards a brighter and connected tomorrow.