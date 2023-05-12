Disruptive Pulls: Pune Railway Division cracks down on misuse of alarm chain | WR

Pune Railway Division has expressed growing concerns over the misuse of the emergency alarm chain on trains, leading to significant delays and inconveniences for fellow passengers.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, a total of 1,404 cases of alarm chain pulling were recorded, prompting swift action from the railway department. As a result, 1,164 individuals were apprehended, and fines totalling Rs 3.19 lakh were collected.

ACP option

The emergency alarm chain, officially known as the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option, is intended for use in genuine emergency situations on suburban and mail/express trains. However, it has been observed that passengers are increasingly misusing the ACP for trivial reasons, such as arriving late or boarding at intermediate stations with bulky luggage.

It causes ripple effect

This misuse not only disrupts the train in question but also causes a ripple effect, leading to delays for subsequent trains and inconveniencing all passengers on board. Investigations have revealed that these incidents typically occur just before departure when individuals are left behind or struggle to board due to excessive baggage.

It is important for passengers to note that pulling the alarm chain without a valid emergency is a punishable offense under Section 141 of the Railways Act. Penalties can include imprisonment for up to three months or a fine of Rs 1,000. To ensure a smooth journey and avoid inconveniences, passengers are strongly advised to arrive at the station at least 30 minutes before their train's scheduled departure.

What happens in case of ACP?

The emergency alarm chain is connected to the main brake pipe of a train, which maintains constant air pressure for its smooth operation. When the chain is pulled, the stored air in the brake pipe is released through a vent, resulting in a decrease in air pressure and slowing down the train. Abruptly stopping a train is not feasible due to the narrow rails, as it could lead to imbalances and derailments. Therefore, a train traveling at 100 kmph may take 2 to 3 minutes to come to a complete halt.

The Pune Railway Division urges passengers to understand the serious consequences of misusing the emergency alarm chain and to use it responsibly, solely during genuine emergencies. By adhering to these guidelines, passengers can contribute to a safer and more efficient rail journey experience.