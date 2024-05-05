Marathwada Region's Major Dams at 19.92% Water Capacity, Jayakwadi Water Levels at 11% | Representational Image

The water level in various dams in the Marathwada region has reached the bottom level by the end of April. In 11 major dams in the Marathwada region, only 19.92 percent of water is available. Among the 15 dams on the Godavari River, there is only 21.35 percent water storage. Similarly, there is only 7 percent water remaining in the 27 dams on the Terna, Manjara, and Rena Rivers.

In the 877 big and small dams in the Marathwada division, there is only 15.76 percent water storage. Among these, the Jayakwadi dam has only 11 percent water storage, which is a matter of concern. Jayakwadi provides water to most of the districts in Marathwada, and such low storage in the dam will not suffice for the needs of the people in the next few months. A severe water shortage is anticipated in the region.

Less rainfall and late monsoon

Last year, the onset of the Monsoon was very late, and the rainfall was inadequate. An average rainfall of 675 mm was recorded during the period from June to September. Similarly, the seasonal rainfall was reduced by 15.45 percent. As a result, the water storage in the dams has decreased. The water level in the medium and small dams has reached a critical level. The water level in the Jayakwadi dam is also decreasing rapidly due to water evaporation.

The Sina Kolegaon and Majalgaon dams have almost dried up, while only one percent water storage remains in the Manjara dam, and it is expected to reach dead storage next week. People in the Marathwada region have to travel long distances in the scorching heat to fetch water. The administration is planning tanker trips to provide water to people in remote areas.

According to information provided by the water resources department, there is 19.12 percent water storage in the 11 major dams in the division, 7.84 percent in 75 medium-sized dams, and 8.89 percent in small dams.