Pune couple killed in tragic accident on Katraj-Kondhwa Road | PTI

A tragic accident occurred on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road in Pune on Friday morning around 7:30 am, resulting in the death of a husband and wife who were travelling on an Activa two-wheeler. The accident occurred near the ISKCON Temple Chowk, close to the RMD school on Katraj-Kondhwa road.

Identification of the deceased

The deceased couple has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Valmik Lawande (50) and his wife Usha Dnyaneshwar Lawande (45), both residents of Baner village in Pune. They were en route to Kothale Purandar when the accident took place.

Details of the accident

An unidentified vehicle hit the Lawande couple's two-wheeler, resulting in their death on the spot. The impact of the accident was so severe that the couple died instantly. After the incident, the Kondhwa police were informed and immediately reached the spot to take charge of the situation.