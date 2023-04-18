Bhopal: Pantry car manager of Kashi Express pulls train chain to increase food sale, caught red-handed

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pantry car manager of Kashi Express was caught for allegedly pulling trains chain in Bhopal Railway division to increase his food sale.

Regular incidents of chain pulling were coming to the fore in the train number 15017 Kashi Express in Khandwa-Itarsi section of Bhopal Railway Division. When regular complaints were received by the passengers, the RPF investigated cautiously.

In the investigation, the pantry car manager, Suraj Singh, is caught red-handed while chain-pulling in Kashi express. Six other people have also been arrested for vending the food without the card against whom the action is being taken under the Railway act. A case has been registered against the pantry car manager under section 141, 145 of the Railway Act.

The spokesperson of Bhopal Railway Division, Subedar Singh said that the incident of Chain Pulling in Kashi Express was continuously increasing. Regarding which RPF sub-inspector Dharmendra Rakshak Samvida Nandan Pawar of Rail Protection Force Outpost Banapura started monitoring secretly. Four times between Khandwa-Banapura there was a pressure drop i.e. chain pulling in the train. After this, when the sub-inspector checked the pantry car after the pressure drop in the middle of Timarni, Banapura, the manager of the pantry car, Suraj Singh, who is a resident of district Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, was seen pulling the chain.

When caught while chain pulling, manager Suraj Singh confessed his crime. During interrogation, he said that chain pulling was done by him to slow down the train so that the train does not reach Itarsi station before the scheduled time. Because when the train reached Itarsi station before the scheduled time, the sale of its food used to decrease.

