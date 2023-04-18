Top 7 Heritage sites you must visit in Madhya Pradesh

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
1. Marble Rocks, Bhedaghat is a mesmerising view to witness. The soft marble rocks adjoining the graceful Narmada River to form a beautiful gorge looks like a scene straight out of Bollywood movie.
Wikipedia
2. Mandu is a celebration in stone, of life and joy, and the love of poet-prince Baz Bahadur for his beautiful consort, Rani Roopmati. Perched along the Vindhya ranges at an altitude of 2,000 feet, Mandu has eclectic creations combining the charming assertion of the Afghan mode with the great cultural heritage of the Turkish people.
Wikipedia
3. Khajuraho is an ancient city known for its magnificent templesand erotic structures. Located in Chattarpur district, of Madhya Pradesh, Khajuraho holds spellbinding historical tales and architectural grandeurs.
Wikipedia
4. The town of Sanchi is synonymous to Buddhist Stupas - hemispherical structures typically containing relics of the Buddha or his followers. The Stupas of Sanchi were constructed on the orders of Emperor Ashoka to preserve and spread the Buddhist philosophy.
Wikipedia
5. Exhibiting the wonderful Bundela-era legends, Orchha remains steadfast as the major historical site that has maintained the culture left by the rulers of the Bundela dynasty. Chieftain Rudra Pratap Singh founded Orchha on a piece of land along the Betwa river.
Wikipedia
6. Cave paintings dating back to approximately 30,000 years. Rock shelters that were home to humans, millennia ago. And a rich flora and fauna surrounding these, indeed, make Bhimbetka a gift to us from our earliest ancestors. The Bhimbetka Rock Shelter has the oldest-known rock art in India, as well as is one of the largest prehistoric complexes to be seen.
Wikipedia
7. The most important landmark in the city, Gwalior Fort stands on a steep land of sandstone.The fort has witnessed important incidents, imprisonments, conflicts, and jauhars.
Wikipedia
