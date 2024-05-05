Beed: Brochures to Create Voting Awareness Released |

Beed District Election Officer Deepak Modhol Munde emphasized the importance of voting to strengthen democracy during a press conference on Friday. He likened voting to a morning walk, stressing its significance for every citizen. SP Nandkumar Thakur, Resident Deputy District Collector Shivkumar Swami, and other officials attended the event.

Brochures, urging citizens to vote after their morning walk and then return home, were released. These brochures will be distributed in prominent locations such as parks, gardens, and playgrounds, frequented by morning walkers.

Attendees, including officials and reporters, pledged to vote during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Beed constituency election is scheduled for May 13, and the administration assured that all necessary preparations have been made for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections, Mudhol added.