Aurangabad: CSMC Receives Over 7,000 Objections on City Development Plan | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has crafted a city development plan almost 33 years after its last one. Residents were asked to submit objections and suggestions within a 60-day deadline, and over 7,000 objections have been received so far, before the May 7 deadline. However, residents are concerned about whether their objections will be considered in the final plan after the hearing.

The government-designated officer submitted the city development plan to CSMC administrator G Srikanth on March 6. The corporation then published the development plan map for residents' review, prompting objections and suggestions within the 60-day period. More than 7,000 objections have been received at the CSMC town planning department.

Read Also Pune Celebrates World Laughter Day with Laughter Yoga Event

Zone-wise review by May 6

G Srikanth stated that mistakes in the plan are being revealed through objections raised by residents. The more mistakes come to light, the better the development plan can be, as there will be more opportunities for corrections. Additionally, the Corporation will submit some objections after conducting a zone-wise review, scheduled for completion by May 6.

According to sources, the base map required for the development plan has not been certified by the land measurement department. Consequently, the actual land use (ALU) and proposed land use (PLU) have errors in the draft, resulting in several roads and nullahs being missing from the plan.