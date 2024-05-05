Pune Celebrates World Laughter Day with Laughter Yoga Event |

On the occasion of World Laughter Day on Sunday, dignitaries expressed that along with Pune's beautiful and clean cityscape, there is a need to keep Pune smiling, healthy, and happy, and for that, laughter yoga is essential. The Laughter Yoga movement has been instilling new consciousness among Punekars for the past three decades.

World Laughter Day is celebrated annually on May 5, and this year, it will be observed on Sunday. World Laughter Day originated in 1998 through the efforts of Dr Madan Kataria, the visionary behind the global Laughter Yoga movement.

To mark World Laughter Day, Navachaitanya Hasya Yoga Parivar organised a special program at Balgandharva Rangmandir. The event included comedy demonstrations, discussions on physical and mental health, and interactions with the actors of the film 'Swargandhavar Sudhir Phadke'. Vitthal Kate, Suman Kate, and Makarand Tillu gave demonstrations at the beginning and end of the program.

Notable figures were present at the event.

Laughter yoga for good health

Navachaitanya Hasya Yoga Parivar's Vitthal Kate stated, "Laughter yoga is highly beneficial for maintaining both physical and mental health. It should bring new life to everyone. For the past 27 years, we have been spreading joy through the laughter yoga movement. It's heartening to see the movement gaining momentum through lectures and activities."

Laughter Yoga trainer Makarand Tillu added, "Our target is to involve one lakh people in the movement and spread it across housing societies, different communities, and groups. The primary goal is to relieve stress and promote happiness. It's gratifying to witness laughter accompanying the drama of life."

At the event, attendees pledged 100 percent voter participation. Popatlal Singhvi welcomed and introduced the guests, and the program was moderated by Makarand Tillu. Vijay Bhosale extended thanks to all involved.

The program also featured an interaction with the team of the film 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke'. Makarand Tillu interviewed the film's writer-director Yogesh Deshpande, actress Apoorva Modak, and the cast. Deshpande and Modak shared insights into the filmmaking journey, emphasising the importance of embracing laughter for a fulfilling life. Deshpande expressed his inspiration to work more vigorously following the program.