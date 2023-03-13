Central Railway appeal to passengers not to misuse Alarm Chain Pulling

Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in Suburban and Mail / Express trains for use during emergency purpose only. Off late it is seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc.

The act of ACP in train not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that follow behind. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains hampering its punctuality. Further the misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to all other passengers.

Central Railway Mumbai Division is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents. During the year from 1st January, 2022 to 31st December, 2022 Central Railway Mumbai Division reported 3424 ACP cases and 1980 passengers have been prosecuted realising a fine of Rs. 9.90 lakh.

In this current year from 1st January, 2023 to 10th March, 2023 Central Railway Mumbai Division reported 778 ACP cases and 661 passengers have been prosecuted realising a fine of Rs. 4.54 lakh.

Central Railway’s appeal to passengers:

Not to resort to ACP for unnecessary / frivolous reasons thereby inconveniencing others. Resorting to ACP in unnecessary circumstances is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act.

Passengers are also advised to reach the terminus / station at least 30 minutes before the departure of your train to avoid any inconvenience.