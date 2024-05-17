THDCIL’s ‘HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends’ to Drive Excellence in Public Sector HR Management Culminated

The "HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends" a transformative training program organized at Takshashila Sustainable Livelihood & Community Development Centre by THDCIL concluded today in Rishikesh. Speaking on the occasion, R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL mentioned that the program was aimed to address the evolving needs of the power sector workforce and offer them with proven and modern HR Technological Solutions.

Providing insights into THDCIL's commitment, Vishnoi detailed the organization's dedication to providing affordable 24x7 power to the nation and also emphasized its role in driving innovation and transformation across public sector enterprises through advanced training methods and contemporary HR strategies. He also emphasized on the significance of open dynamic management development programs like the "HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends," which brings together HR fraternity officers to address common challenges faced by CPSEs.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), remarked on the overwhelming response from participants, including 35 mid-level officers representing prominent public sector organizations such as THDCIL, SJVN, Ratle HPCL, PGCIL, REC Limited, NEEPCO, UJVN Limited, and NHPC. He also expressed his appreciation to Maj. Gen. (Retd.) R. K. Jha, Director (Personnel), NEEPCO for presiding as the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony. He quantified his presence as immensely valuable asset to the program as it provided attendees with an opportunity to learn from his vast knowledge and experience.

Reflecting on the program's success, Singh emphasized the acquisition of skills, strategies, and deep insights into the latest HR developments, innovations, and best practices. He underscored the invaluable connections forged among participants from diverse CPSEs and regions of the country.

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) R. K. Jha, Director (Personnel), NEEPCO highlighted the significance of familiarizing oneself and equip to the fast-paced changing strategies involved in Human Resources. He further emphasized on the importance of training programs in encouraging organizational agility and resilience. He also stressed the transformative potential of HR practices in attaining organizational expertise.

In conclusion, Shallinder Singh extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants, Resource Partner IIM Sirmaur, and the HRD team of THDC India Ltd. for their tireless efforts and unparalleled dedication, which contributed to the program's resounding success.

The "HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends" has proven to be a promising endeavour, delivering expected results, and instilling pioneering knowledge and practical insights. THDCIL remains committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and will continue to initiate such ventures in the future.