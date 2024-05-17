Central Railway to give a Heritage Steam Engine look to the Neral-Matheran Toy Train engine, reviving the glorious travel experience on the Mountain Railway

Central Railway’s Matheran is one of the most favourite holiday spots and Toy Train services which are run by CR on the narrow gauge line, winding up the mountains from Neral to Matheran is every tourist’s dream ride.

The Toy train services are immensely popular with 1,481 passengers having travelled from Neral to Matheran registering occupancy of 99% and 1,304 passengers having travelled from Matheran to Neral registering occupancy of 88% during the past week i.e from 10.5.2024 to 16.5.2024.

The Neral-Matheran Light Railway which is one amongst the few Heritage Mountain Railways in India has completed 116 glorious years with the first Toy train service run by Steam Engine commencing in 1907.

Now Central Railway is all set to revive the glorious past of this Narrow Gauge Railway by giving a Heritage Steam Engine look to the present Diesel run Engine on the Neral-Matheran section.

A special team of Engineers and Technicians at Parel Workshop of Central Railway have been working 24x7 to make modifications, create a model of the Steam Engine Hood and make necessary changes so as to ensure smooth running of the Engine and maintaining the Heritage look as well.

The entire process of giving the Heritage look involved a lot of technical processes, including removal of hoods of existing engine, manufacture and fitting of new Heritage Steam Loco like hood, modification in the present Diesel engine, fitting of Steam vapour and Sound producing system and finally painting of the Engine with the new Heritage Hood and decorating the same with stickers as per requirement.

The Neral-Matheran railway construction started in 1904 and the two feet gauge line finally opened to traffic in 1907. As a precautionary measure, the line remains closed during the monsoons, however, shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran continue to run even in monsoon.

Central Railway has undertaken several infrastructural works on this section to ensure a safe and comfortable ride to its passengers and is all set to introduce Sleeping Pods for Tourists, designed to offer maximum comfort and privacy, equipped with modern amenities such as mobile charging facilities, locker room services, fire alarms, intercom systems, deluxe toilet and bathroom facilities, among others.

This initiative will not only enhance the overall experience for tourists but also contribute significantly to the local economy by promoting tourism and providing employment opportunities.

The Neral-Matheran ride will now provide the thrill of travelling in a Heritage Train, watching Nature closely and immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.