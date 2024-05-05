Aurangabad: Gambling Den Raided, Seven Arrested in Fardapur |

Gambling den busted in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police busted a gambling den being operated in a hut on a farm in Fardapur on Saturday night. The police have arrested seven gamblers and seized motorcycles, gambling paraphernalia, and cash, totaling ₹6.28 lakh.

According to details, the special squad led by SP Maneesh Kalwaniya received information about a gambling den operating in a hut on Ravi Manik Deokar's farm in Fardapur Shivar on Saturday night. Accordingly, the squad conducted a raid on the farm and found around 10 to 12 gamblers playing Tirrat gambling with cards. Similarly, about 10 motorcycles were parked near the hut where the gamblers were playing under a bulb.

Upon the police's arrival, the gamblers attempted to flee into the farm. The police team pursued and arrested seven gamblers, identified as Ganesh Gavande, Deepak Kakde, Gaffar Gulab Pathan, Shaikh Aarif, Deepak Pawar, Ganesh Savale, and Anil Wagh.

The police seized ₹88,440 in cash, 9 motorcycles, 4 mobile phones, playing cards, all totaling ₹6.28 lakh. A case has been registered with the Fardapur police station.