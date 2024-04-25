Pune: Voting Since 1960, 89-Year-Old Man Living In Remote Village To Continue Streak | Sourced

89-year-old Baburao Akhade, who lives in Burudmal village of Pune district, has been voting since 1960. This year too, he will exercise his right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. However, there is good news for Akhade and the other voters who live in the remote village. This year, they won't have to make a three-hour trek to the neighbouring Sanghvi village to cast their vote, as a polling booth has been set up for the first time in Burudmal. This became possible after a 3 km link road was built just before the polls were announced in March.

This village is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, where Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting against Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

Bhor Assistant Election Returning Officer Rajendra Kachre recently visited the polling station in Burudmal, which has the lowest number of voters in the taluka, and distributed voter information slips, informing them about the voting process and the facilities at the polling station.

"Burudmal village is located in the backwaters of Bhatghar Dam and is surrounded by hills. There are a total of 41 voters in this village, including 21 men and 20 women. A polling station has been set up in the Zilla Parishad primary school here so that these voters can exercise their right to vote," Kachre informed.

Kachre also met Akhade and urged him to vote in this election as he has done in every election since 1960. Akhade also said that he would come to the polling station and vote.

Baramati goes to polls on May 7.