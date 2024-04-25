VIDEOS: Mahayuti Puts On A Show Of Strength At Rally For BJP's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol | Anand Chaini

The ruling Mahayuti coalition put on a show of strength in Pune on Thursday as Murlidhar Mohol, its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, filed his nomination.

Mohol's day began with seeking blessings from his family members at his residence, followed by seeking blessings from Pune's gram daivat, Kasba Ganpati. A massive roadshow was then organised from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in Kothrud to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Smarak in Deccan. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Higher & Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, and many other Mahayuti leaders attended the rally and greeted the enormous crowd that had gathered in support of Mohol.

Mohol then proceeded to the district collector’s office to submit his papers, accompanied by veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar. Notably, NCP (Ajit Pawar) Pune President Deepak Mankar, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni were present when Mohol filed his nomination.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said, "The people of Pune love BJP and Mahayuti, and we have seen it in 2014 or 2019. Former Pune MP Girish Bapat has left a legacy. And we are confident that Pune will back us again. We have given a young face like Murlidhar Mohol, who has been a mayor of the city. The people will definitely support us."

Mohol also reflected on his journey within the saffron party, stating, "Only the BJP can give a chance to a booth worker like me. Today I have become a candidate for a Lok Sabha constituency. It is the speciality of the BJP that they know how to do justice to a booth worker." He further stated, "I don't have any political background. I have done 30 years of political service. Today, my party, its workers and my family are delighted that I am filing a nomination."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | BJP candidate from Pune Lok Sabha seat Murlidhar Mohol says, "...It can happen only in the BJP that an ordinary party worker can become the candidate from the Pune Lok Sabha seat...It is a 30-year journey..." https://t.co/t8YvrZB8X4 pic.twitter.com/svk53AReZk — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

Mohol will face off against Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar, who filed his nomination last week.